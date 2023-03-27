Youth allegedly 'endangered hundreds' in Patrick's Day pursuit on wrong side of M50

Tom Tuite

A Dublin youth charged over a high-speed St Patrick’s Day car chase allegedly swerved between on-coming traffic on the wrong side of the M50 and “endangered hundreds of road users”, a court heard.

Gardaí arrested Sean Carlyle, 18, of Derry Drive Crumlin, and charged him with motor theft, criminal damage and dangerous driving offences in connection with the incident at about 4.40 pm on March 17th. He has been denied bail.

After a week in custody on remand, he applied for release when he appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Cloverhill District Court.

Garda Jeff Dolan objected due to the seriousness of the incidents and alleged that during the pursuit, the stolen car was “driven in a manner that endangered hundreds of road users.”

High-speed pursuit

Garda Dolan said when he observed a stolen Volkswagen Golf, it took off, went on the wrong side of Walkinstown Roundabout, and narrowly avoided a collision before “a high-speed traffic pursuit”.

The garda told the court the teen was followed on to the Long Mile Road and Naas Road, later made his way to the M50, and “travelled southbound on the northbound lane”.

Gardaí had to stand down the pursuit at that point.

Garda Dolan added that the car did not go on the hard shoulder but “was swerving between lane one, two and three, with no regard for on-coming traffic”.

The court heard further dangerous driving incidents in the west of the city, and the pursuit ended after a collision with another vehicle. The stolen car was abandoned at Cedarbrook Walk.

The 2014 Volkswagen Golf was stolen in Finglas on March 9th, but on the day of the incident, it allegedly had false registration plates which matched another Volkswagen Golf.

Garda Dolan alleged that it was a “sophisticated” stolen vehicle operation and further charges would be brought.

The youth, dressed in a green tracksuit, white T-shirt and runners, did not address the court.

The garda agreed with defence counsel Sharon Rossiter that the accused had the presumption of innocence and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) still needs to give directions. He has yet to indicate a plea.

Pleading for bail, the barrister said the accused had lived with an aunt since his parents passed away.

He had left school early but got work with a butcher and was interested in becoming a carpenter.

The defence proposed that he would abide by conditions.

However, Judge Power denied him bail and remanded him in continuing custody to appear again in April.

He added that due to the defendant’s young age, there needed to be a high level of urgency in obtaining the DPP’s directions.