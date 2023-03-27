Garda suffered broken leg after being hit by unoccupied car in Co Wexford

Sarah Slater

A Garda suffered a broken leg when she was hit by an unoccupied car in Adamstown, Co Wexford.

The incident occurred at around 4pm on Thursday in the village.

The garda was taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

In a statement gardaí said: "A female Garda Member was injured during an accidental occurrence during the course of her duties in Adamstown Co Wexford on Thursday.

"The Garda member was taken from the scene to (the) Hospital where she continues to receive treatment for a suspected broken leg."

"She is receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider Organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and (a) 24 hour counselling service has been provided if required," the statement added.