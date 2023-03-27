Teenager killed and two injured in Tipperary crash

Muireann Duffy

A teenage boy has died following a road traffic collision in Co Tipperary on Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash happened at the junction between the R505 and R661 in Dundrum shortly after 6am.

The deceased and another teenage boy were passengers in the vehicle driven by a man in his 30s.

The driver and the second teen were taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment, where the man is said to be in critical condition.

The road has reopened following examinations and gardaí are now appealing for witnesses of the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062-806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.