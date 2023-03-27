Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 08:50

Additional 610 primary teacher training places announced for 2023/2024

The places will come on stream in two stages, starting with 320 extra places in 2023
Muireann Duffy

A further 610 places will be added to primary initial teacher education (ITE) programmes.

The Department of Education confirmed the additional places will come on stream in two phases - 320 in 2023, followed by the remaining 290 in 2024.

The new places include 90 additional spots in B.Ed programmes, 30 extra places in B.Ed through Irish programmes, and 200 places in Professional Master of Education (PME) programmes.

"Primary school teaching remains a very popular career option, both for students leaving school, and people turning to teaching mid-career," Minister for Education Norma Foley said.

She added that a growth in student numbers, in addition to efforts to reduced student-teacher ratios, have contributed to increased demand for primary school teachers.

"I wish to acknowledge the higher education institutions’ commitment to this increased number of students on the Primary B.Ed., B.Oid. and Primary PME programmes.

"This significant increase is only possible with their co-operation. I would like to thank them for engaging openly and constructively with the department on this matter and for their continuing co-operation and collaboration," the Minister added.

