Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 14:25

Tributes paid to Carlow man killed in motorbike accident in Thailand

John Lennon, 24, from Graiguecullen on the outskirts of Carlow town, who was a well-known hurler died in the south-east part of the country. 
Sarah Slater

Tributes have been paid to a Carlow man killed in a motorbike accident while holidaying in Thailand earlier this week.

Funeral details on RIP.ie read: “John Lennon, Graiguecullen, Carlow - 20th March 2023 following a motorcycle accident in Thailand.

“Predeceased by his sister Caroline. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mary Rose and John, sister Avena and brother Paul, sister-in-law Jaime, nephews Paul Junior, Sean and Tadgh, aunts, uncle, colleagues, neighbours and many friends.”

Paying sympathies on rip.ie Fine Gael councillor Fergal Browne said: “Deepest sympathies Mary Rose, John, Avena and Paul on the tragic and sad passing of John. Thinking of you all at this sad time.”

Another sympathiser and colleague added: “My deepest condolences to all John's family and friends, I had the pleasure of working with John for the last few years. My heart is snapping in two.

“Such a gentleman and he was always smiling and a good prankster too, who caught me many times. I will miss him so much we were all so close. A brilliant friend and colleague. Rip John you will never be forgotten.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

thailandaccidentirelandrip.iecarlow man
