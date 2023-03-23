Accenture axing 19,000 jobs worldwide to slash costs

Holly Williams, PA Business Editor

Consulting firm Accenture has revealed it is axing around 19,000 jobs across its worldwide workforce over the next 18 months.

The New York-listed group said the cuts – about 2.5 per cent of its 738,000-strong employee base – will largely affect its corporate support teams rather than client-facing staff, with more than half going across departments such as human resources, IT, finance and marketing.

The company, which has three offices in Dublin, declined to provide a breakdown of cuts per country.

It is also closing offices globally as part of the plans to save around $1.5 billion, of which around $800 million will be delivered this year and the remainder in 2024.

The group said: “While we continue to hire, especially to support our strategic growth priorities, during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 we initiated actions to streamline our operations and transform our non-billable corporate functions to reduce costs.”

The job losses adds to a wider cull across the corporate and technology sectors, with Amazon and Facebook owner Meta recently announcing more hefty cuts.

The latest round of Accenture cuts come after the group reported a 5 per cent rise in quarterly revenue and better-than-expected earnings.