Electric car grants cut by 30% from July

Michael McAleer

Grants for electric vehicles are to be cut by €1,500 to €3,500 for private buyers from July 1st, when the new 232 registration period begins.

The current maximum grant for car buyers, Sustainable Authority of Ireland (SEAI), is €5,000 and this will remain in place until June 30th.

Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland (Zevi), an office within the Department of Transport, announced the changes, saying the focus is turning towards incentivising infrastructure investment and is in line with changes in other European countries.

It said the other supports for electric vehicle purchases remain unchanged. "Vehicle incentives for business stay the same and SEAI will continue to administer the commercially bought EVs and large panel vans grants at current levels. The small public service vehicles (SPSV) grant for taxi and hackney drivers administered by the National Transport Authority (NTA) was renewed in February, while the Alternatively Fuelled Heavy Duty Vehicle Purchase Grant Scheme, managed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, has also remained unchanged," Zevi said in a statement.

"In addition, there is no change to the existing generous VRT relief which is available to a maximum of €5,000 to purchasers of electric vehicles up to the selling price of €40,000, with a reduced scale for vehicles up to the selling price of €50,000."

The SEAI grant has been in operation since 2011 and has applied to the purchase of over 40,000 electric vehicles in that time, with almost €200 million in funding granted for the purchase of privately owned vehicles over the past 12 years, according to the statement.

As of end December 2022, there were 73,574 electric vehicles on Irish roads.

Zevi said the changes match those taken in European nations, where countries including Norway, Germany and France have begun to curb vehicle subsidies and government investment in EVs is moving towards infrastructure.