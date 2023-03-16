Gardaí seize heroin and cocaine worth €140,000 in Limerick

James Cox

Gardaí in Limerick seized over €140,000 worth of drugs following a search operation in the St Mary's Park area of Limerick on Wednesday evening.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search operation on open waste ground in the St Mary's Park area at 7pm on Wednesday evening.

During the course of the search, 1kg of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €137,000 and suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €4,000 was seized. A large of quantity of suspected mixing agent was also found concealed in the area.

All items have been seized and are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.