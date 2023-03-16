Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 11:12

Gardaí seize heroin and cocaine worth €140,000 in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick seized over €140,000 worth of drugs following a search operation in the St Mary's Park area of Limerick on Wednesday evening
Gardaí seize heroin and cocaine worth €140,000 in Limerick

James Cox

Gardaí in Limerick seized over €140,000 worth of drugs following a search operation in the St Mary's Park area of Limerick on Wednesday evening.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search operation on open waste ground in the St Mary's Park area at 7pm on Wednesday evening.

During the course of the search, 1kg of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €137,000 and suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €4,000 was seized. A large of quantity of suspected mixing agent was also found concealed in the area.

All items have been seized and are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

More in this section

Former bus driver gets suspended sentence for causing death of cyclist Former bus driver gets suspended sentence for causing death of cyclist
Majority of parents spend two hours a week thinking about home’s energy efficiency - report Majority of parents spend two hours a week thinking about home’s energy efficiency - report
Woman arrested by police investigating shooting of detective in Omagh Woman arrested by police investigating shooting of detective in Omagh
gardailimerickcocainedrugsdrug seizureheroinforensic science irelandst mary’s park
Family says Garda Colm Horkan was ‘the best of us’

Family says Garda Colm Horkan was ‘the best of us’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more