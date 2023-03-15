Stripe and OpenAI collaborate to monetise ChatGPT and other technologies

James Cox

Irish-founded company Stripe has partnered with OpenAI to monetise its generative artificial intelligence products, ChatGPT and DALL E.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched in November 2022, it has attracted huge interest since launching publicly.

Stripe is also incorporating OpenAI’s new natural language technology, GPT-4, into its products and services.

“We're excited to work with Stripe to monetize our flagship products,” said Peter Welinder, vice president of product and partnerships at OpenAI. “Beyond payments, Stripe is helping us with everything from recurring billing and tax compliance to automating our financial operations.”

Powering OpenAI with Stripe

OpenAI is working with Stripe to commercialise its generative AI technology. Using Stripe’s suite of products, OpenAI was able to launch a global payments system for multiple product lines in a matter of weeks.

Seventy-five percent of the leading generative AI companies have signed up with Stripe to go to market quickly, scale with compliance in mind, and bring their products to many more users worldwide. They include OpenAI, Runway, Diagram, and Moonbeam.

“As these new AI companies proliferate, we’re helping them with smart monetization strategies that get their products into more hands. Personally, I’m excited to easily buy more DALL·E credits and continue my forays into AI-assisted painting,” said David Singleton, chief technology officer at Stripe.

After joining the GPT-4 beta in January, Stripe identified a range of ways to use the technology to streamline operations and help users get the information they need, faster. One of the first outputs of this effort is GPT-powered Stripe Docs.

“Like the introduction of email, smartphones, or videoconferencing, GPT-4 has the potential to fundamentally rewire—and improve—how businesses run,” said Eugene Mann, product lead for applied machine learning at Stripe. “By integrating GPT-4, Stripe is giving our users the most advanced tools to help them build and grow online.”