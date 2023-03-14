Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 06:51

Parts of Ireland bracing for fresh spell of snow and ice

Met Éireann has said wintry showers will lead to icy conditions in 13 counties.
Parts of Ireland bracing for fresh spell of snow and ice

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

People in some parts of Ireland are bracing for sub-zero temperatures overnight as weather agencies warn of hazardous and unsafe conditions.

Met Éireann has said wintry showers will lead to icy conditions in 13 counties.

They placed a status yellow warning for snow and ice on Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Galway, and Leitrim.

It said there are potential risks from “hazardous road conditions and slippery footpaths”.

Met Eireann said there will be falls of snow overnight and some of those showers may be heavy with a chance of hail and thunder.

It forecast lowest temperatures of between minus 2 and 2 for counties in Ulster.

The Road Safety Authority asked road users to “slow down and drive a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you”.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office also said overnight snow showers are likely to lead to slippery and unsafe conditions on untreated routes in some parts of Northern Ireland.

It has placed a yellow warning for snow and ice on Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry between 5pm Monday and 11am Tuesday.

More in this section

Jury begin deliberations in trial of Stephen Silver for murder of Garda Colm Horkan Jury begin deliberations in trial of Stephen Silver for murder of Garda Colm Horkan
Search for cat uncovered dismembered body of man in Cork, murder trial hears Search for cat uncovered dismembered body of man in Cork, murder trial hears
Group drove in convoy to carry out eviction 'like something out of wild west', trial hears Group drove in convoy to carry out eviction 'like something out of wild west', trial hears
weathermet eireannnorthern irelandmet officeiceirelandsnow
Car park operator for National Children's Hospital must make €5m 'up-front payment'

Car park operator for National Children's Hospital must make €5m 'up-front payment'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more