Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 10:44

INMO members at UHL to vote on industrial action

The ballot will take place over the coming weeks
INMO members at UHL to vote on industrial action

Muireann Duffy

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) is to ballot some workers at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) regarding staffing levels.

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurses will vote on whether they wish to take industrial action over the matter, "after exhausting negotiations at local level," the union's assistant director of relations Mary Fogarty said.

"The issues that exist in University Hospital Limerick have been well documented by this union.

"The lack of consistent safe staffing in the intensive care unit is having a detrimental impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of our members working in this unit and their patients," Ms Fogarty added.

The INMO claims UHL's management have not provided a contingency plan to address ICU nurse shortages, as well as the enablement of outstanding annual leave or time off In Lieu to be taken/paid.

The ballot of ICU nurses will be staged over the coming weeks, and hospital management will be informed of the outcome upon its completion.

More in this section

Saturday Night Live comes under fire for 'offensive' Irish Oscars joke Saturday Night Live comes under fire for 'offensive' Irish Oscars joke
Oscars host welcomes donkey on stage in nod to The Banshees Of Inisherin Oscars host welcomes donkey on stage in nod to The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ireland at the Oscars: Full list of Irish nominees and where to watch the ceremony Ireland at the Oscars: Full list of Irish nominees and where to watch the ceremony
inmouniversity hospital limericklimerickirish nurses and midwives organisationindustrial actionicunursesballotuhlmidwestmary fogarty
Gardaí arrest two people in €100,000 Cannabis and €350,000 Cash Seizure

Gardaí arrest two people in €100,000 Cannabis and €350,000 Cash Seizure

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more