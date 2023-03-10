Latest weather: Snow and ice cause further disruption across Ireland

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 06:52

Snow fell heavily in some parts of Ireland, as buses and lorries were seen skidding off road in some areas.
Further disruption is expected across Ireland on Friday as severe snowy and icy conditions hampered commuters in their travels.

Hundreds of people in Cork and dozens in Northern Ireland were also left without power on Thursday night.

A status orange snow-ice warning is in place for Dublin and Wicklow until 9am on Friday, with spells of sleet and snow leading to “significant accumulations” of snow in some areas by morning.

The forecaster warned of very hazardous road conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

Accumulations of snow and icy conditions are expected to continue in other areas, as a status yellow snow and ice warning stretches up to noon on Friday.

Sleet and snow will likely turn to rain in parts of the south for a time.

In the North, an amber level snow and ice warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, and Down is in place until 4am on Friday, which the Met Office warned could lead to disruption to travel and impacts on infrastructure.

A status yellow snow warning is in place until 2pm across Northern Ireland.

