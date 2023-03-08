Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 11:44

634 people on trolleys across Irish hospitals

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says 513 patients are waiting in emergency departments.
634 people on trolleys across Irish hospitals

Kenneth Fox

There are 634 patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals this morning.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) says 513 patients are waiting in emergency departments.

A further 121 people are in wards elsewhere around hospitals, according to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected with 90 people on trolleys this morning. Cork University Hospital is the second most overcrowded with 73 people on trolleys.

Meanwhile, Wexford General Hospital currently does not have an emergency department because of recent fire damage.

More in this section

Notorious 'flasher' jailed for biting farmer at Clare pub Notorious 'flasher' jailed for biting farmer at Clare pub
Excitement builds on island where Banshees of Inisherin was filmed Excitement builds on island where Banshees of Inisherin was filmed
'I am not a criminal': Simeon Burke charged with breach of peace after court incident 'I am not a criminal': Simeon Burke charged with breach of peace after court incident
overcrowdinginmouniversity hospital limerickcork university hospitaltrolleysireland
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more