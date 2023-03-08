Met Éireann issues nationwide snow and ice warning

James Cox

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow snow and ice warning for the whole country.

The status yellow warning comes into force at 3am on Thursday morning and will last until 11pm on Thursday night.

Rain, sleet and snow will spread northwards across the country later on Wednesday night and during Thursday accompanied by strengthening easterly winds.

Accumulations of snow are expected in many areas along with icy conditions. The national forecaster warned the weather will bring hazardous driving conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

A status yellow low temperature warning will be in place from 9pm on Thursday night to 10am on Friday morning.

Met Éireann has also warned of significant accumulations of snow in Leinster along with counties Cavan and Monaghan.