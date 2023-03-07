Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 09:01

Motorists warned of icy conditions as temperatures set to reach -5

Gerry Murphy of Met Éireann told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that cold conditions were going to continue for the week with the risk of snow and sleet for many parts of the country.
Vivienne Clarke

Met Éireann and the Road Safety Authority have issued warnings about road conditions this week as temperatures are set to drop to as low as minus five degrees in the midlands and north.

Motorists have been cautioned to drive more slowly and be aware of icy conditions.

Conditions on Tuesday morning were icy, especially on untreated roads, he warned.

Temperatures had dropped to minus 3.4 degrees in Roscommon overnight and were going to be between 3 degrees and 6 degrees during the day and could drop to minus five degrees in the northern half of the country on Tuesday night.

A weather system was likely to hit Cork and Kerry with a risk of sleet and snow, similar conditions could spread to other parts of the country late on Wednesday and Thursday.

Brian Farrell of the Road Safety Authority urged drivers to take care on the roads, to reduce speed, to watch out for pedestrians and to ensure windscreens were clear before driving.

A status yellow ice warning for the entire country is currently in place until 10am this morning.

Met Éireann said there will be hazardous conditions due to freezing temperatures including icy stretches on roads and paths. Sleet or snow flurries in Munster overnight

Wednesday will be another cold and frosty start to the day, especially in the north, with some ice in places.

Largely cloudy over the southern half of the country for much of the day with outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow at times in southern areas.

Dry and sunny further north. Highest temperatures again of just 3 to 6 degrees in light to moderate easterly winds, continuing fresher in the southwest.

Thursday will be a wet day with outbreaks of sleet and snow over much of the northern half of the country with accumulations likely.

Very cold with temperatures struggling to get above freezing.

Milder further south with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, with temperatures increasing to 6 to 10 degrees. Moderate to fresh easterly winds will back northeasterly later.

