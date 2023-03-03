Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 12:52

Leading Irish women honoured in new stamps to mark International Women’s Day

The stamps will feature Mary Robinson, Susan Denham, Jennie Wyse Power, and Thekla Beere, each of whom have contributed greatly to public life in their own unique ways
Leading Irish women honoured in new stamps to mark International Women’s Day

An Post has unveiled a new set of stamps celebrating the achievements of four leading Irish women,  ahead of International Women’s Day next Wednesday.

The stamps will feature Mary Robinson, Susan Denham, Jennie Wyse Power, and Thekla Beere, each of whom have contributed greatly to public life in their own unique ways.

Designed by Oonagh Young of Design HQ, the stamps are based on primary source materials that reflect the significant achievements of these women in their respective fields. The national ‘N’ rate stamps issue covers postage on the island of Ireland.

Debbie Byrne, managing director of An Post Retail, said that the Women in Public Life stamp series aims to recognise women who are changemakers in their own lifetime, and who have worked to improve the lives of others in Ireland and across the globe.

Speaking at the unveiling of the stamps at the GPO, Mrs Susan Denham, former Chief Justice, expressed her delight at being featured on the Women in Public Life stamp issue, which she sees as a celebration of the inclusion of women in the Judiciary.

These new stamps are part of An Post’s ongoing effort to mark the contributions of Irish women to the country's life and culture. The Women in Public Life stamps follow on from previous releases, such as Irish Women in Sport, Jane, Lady Wilde/Speranza, and Pioneering Irish Women.

More in this section

Pensioner receives suspended sentence for assault on census official Pensioner receives suspended sentence for assault on census official
Dublin Airport drones 'could impact Biden visit' as Ryanair calls for Eamon Ryan to resign Dublin Airport drones 'could impact Biden visit' as Ryanair calls for Eamon Ryan to resign
Gardaí investigating after man struck by car in Lucan Gardaí investigating after man struck by car in Lucan
susan denhaman poststampsmary robinsoninternational women's dayjennie wyse powerthekla beere
Dunnes company named as owner of huge empty shopping centre in Co Kilkenny

Dunnes company named as owner of huge empty shopping centre in Co Kilkenny

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more