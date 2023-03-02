Muireann Duffy

Flights were suspended at Dublin Airport for a short period on Thursday afternoon due to drone activity in the vicinity of the airport.

Shortly after 6.30pm, the official Dublin Airport Twitter account tweeted flight operations had been suspended "due to confirmed drone activity".

In an update, it was confirmed that flight activity resumed at 6.59pm, having been halted at 6.27pm.

Dublin Airport said gardaí have been contacted in relation to the matter which caused three flights to be diverted.

Describing the incident as "reckless", the airport's operators noted that flying a drone within 5km of an airport is illegal.