A man is due in court following an aggravated burglary in Co Donegal.

The incident occurred just before 8pm on Monday, when gardaí say a man armed with a hammer entered a home in Glenard Park, Letterkenny, and assaulted the occupants.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s were injured during the incident.

A man was arrested a short time later and charged.

He is due to appear before Buncrana District Court on Tuesday morning.