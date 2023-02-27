Simon Harris backs increased sentencing for assaults on gardaí

Michael Bolton

Minister for justice Simon Harris has backed a maximum sentencing for people who assault emergency workers could be increased to 12 years.

This includes on-duty hospital staff, prison officers and members of the Defence Forces, and the law would also apply to anyone who rams an emergency vehicle.

Mr Harris is set to bring the new proposals before the government shortly, just a week after gardai were attacked in Ballyfermot, the latest of recent attacks on the force.

Representatives bodies have been calling for tougher measures to deter people from attacking the likes of gardaí, paramedics and hospital staff.

The increased danger is adding to the ongoing recruitment and retention crisis, with 400 less gardaí than two years ago.

President of the Garda Representative Body, Brendan O'Connor says they would welcome such a measure, if it materialises.

Taskforce

Mr O'Connor will be also requesting a special taskforce be created to deal with issues in the force when he meets the Government.

"We haven't seen the legislation, but from what we hear we welcome any move that deters people who engage in these vicious and savage attacks on our members.

"Health and Safety and working conditions are quite complex, so different departments need an input.

"The assaults are a big issue, our members feel quite vulnerable and exposed in relation to that. In terms of training and equipment, and the sheer members that are available on the front line, there's been a downward trend on those numbers.

"The Tanaiste made reference to a task force in light of recent attacks, so we want to explore that, and get a task force up and running and have feet at the table for ourselves."