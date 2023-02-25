Domestic violence victims to be paid in full while on leave

Victims of domestic violence are set to be paid in full while out on leave after the Government bowed to pressure from campaign groups.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, the Government had been offering five days’ leave over 12 months but with only a partial payment, similar to sick pay. Victims would only have been entitled to 70 per cent of their daily salary rate, capped at €110 per day.

However, advocacy groups, including Women's Aid, warned this would leave victims in financial hardship.

The groups also pointed out that losing 30 per cent of their daily salary if taking the leave would create financial hardship for women and children given that they may be experiencing coercive control and are often subjected to financial abuse.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on worker's rights Louise O'Reilly welcomed the decision.

"After being pressed on this matter by myself and Sinn Féin that they've actually taken the decision to reverse what was a very mean-spirited thing, to set the rate of pay at a fractional percentage of a person's pay when they have to take their domestic violence leave.

"I very much welcome media reports that the Government are going to reverse their decision," she added.