Man (51) pleads guilty to murder of teenager Conor O'Brien

Alison O'Riordan

A 51-year-old man has admitted murdering a teenage boy in Co Meath over a year ago.

Earl McKevitt, of Avondale Park, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, was charged with murdering Conor O'Brien (19) at An Seanchrann, Trim Road, Enfield in Co Meath on a date between August 26th and August 27th 2021, both dates inclusive.

Mr John Fitzgerald SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that McKevitt could be arraigned on count one on the indictment and that further counts may be required in due course.

When arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Thursday morning, McKevitt pleaded guilty to the single charge of murdering Mr O'Brien.

The judge remanded McKevitt in custody until March 3rd, when he will be sentenced.