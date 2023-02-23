Man killed and four seriously injured in crash involving tractor and two cars

Tomas Doherty

A man in his 40s has been killed and four others, including two young girls, have been seriously injured in a crash in Co Wexford.

The incident involving two cars and a tractor happened on a section of the N25 near Ballinaboula at about 7.10pm on Wednesday evening.

The driver of one of the cars – a man in his early 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two young girls who were passengers in his car are in a serious condition in hospital, as well as two men aged in their 70s and 30s, who were also seriously hurt.

Gardaí were conducting a forensic collision investigation at the scene on Thursday morning and the road is expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Local diversions are in place.

The four people brought to hospital are understood to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.