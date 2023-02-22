Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 11:36

Google to make 240 people redundant in Ireland

It forms part of a wider cut to jobs in the tech industry.
Google to make 240 people redundant in Ireland

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Google is making 240 employees redundant from its workforce in Ireland.

The tech giant employs 5,500 people in the Republic, where its headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa is located.

According to The Irish Times, the cuts are coming from sales, where 85 jobs are going, along with 80 from tech and engineering and 75 from support functions. The overall figure is a 4.3 per cent reduction, less than the 6 per cent cut being applied worldwide.

Google staff were being informed on Wednesday morning. However, the company has not yet told individual staff who will be leaving the company, as consultations are set to begin from Thursday.



