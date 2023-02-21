Ambassador calls for Ireland to support Ukraine's bid for EU membership

James Cox

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Ireland is calling on the State to advocate for Ukrainian membership in the European Union.

Speaking before the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee this afternoon, Ambassador Larysa Gerasko thanked Ireland for its support in its bid to join the bloc.

TDs and Senators heard about €17 billion is needed to rebuild urgent facilities in Ukraine, such as hospitals, energy infrastructure and houses.

Ambassador Gerasko said the reconstruction could be paid for by Russian funds, some of which are in Ireland.

"One of the sources to seal these funds should be Russian assets, those that have already been frozen and those that still need to be frozen are significant.

"A significant part of these assets is in the jurisdiction of European countries... €1.8 billion in Ireland."