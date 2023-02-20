Virgin Media suffers suspected hack with some broadcast channels affected

Tomas Doherty

Virgin Media Television has confirmed an unauthorised attempt to access their systems in recent days.

The broadcaster said it had temporarily disconnected some of its technologies to ensure maximum security while it completes a review process.

In a statement, the company said there will be temporary effects to the broadcasting of some of their recorded programming on Virgin Media Three, Four, More and VMTV Player.

It said it expects normal service will be resumed as soon as it has completed the review and verification process.

The broadcaster said the issue relates to Virgin Media Television only and does not relate to any other Virgin Media Ireland operations.

"We have pre-planned procedures and precautions which we immediately activate in any such instances," it said.

"This matter has been fully contained, isolated and terminated."