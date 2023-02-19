Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 14:50

Viable explosive device removed by police in Derry

The device was discovered in the Corrody Road area of Derry on Saturday
Viable explosive device removed by police in Derry

Press Association

A viable explosive device has been discovered during a security operation which followed an attempted hijacking in Derry.

The Police Service of Nothern Ireland's (PSNI) Derry City and Strabane area commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said the device discovered in the Corrody Road area has been taken away for further examination and police remain at the scene.

He said: “A number of cordons remain in place as police continue to search the area as part of our investigation.

“This explosive device was recklessly left in a public area, just metres away from houses and a sports area where a number of children were playing football.

“Four people have been arrested and a number of searches have been carried out by detectives investigating this incident and an attempted hijacking on Friday evening.

“They remain in custody assisting us with our inquiries.”



More in this section

Rabbitte limiting public appearances after bag of excrement thrown at her Rabbitte limiting public appearances after bag of excrement thrown at her
Northern Ireland Protocol deal 'by no means done', Sunak says Northern Ireland Protocol deal 'by no means done', Sunak says
Man caught with firearm has sentence reduced by a year on appeal Man caught with firearm has sentence reduced by a year on appeal
policenorthern irelandderrypsniexplosive
Cork-born bishop shot dead in Los Angeles

Cork-born bishop shot dead in Los Angeles

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more