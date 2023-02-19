Viable explosive device removed by police in Derry

Press Association

A viable explosive device has been discovered during a security operation which followed an attempted hijacking in Derry.

The Police Service of Nothern Ireland's (PSNI) Derry City and Strabane area commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said the device discovered in the Corrody Road area has been taken away for further examination and police remain at the scene.

He said: “A number of cordons remain in place as police continue to search the area as part of our investigation.

“This explosive device was recklessly left in a public area, just metres away from houses and a sports area where a number of children were playing football.

“Four people have been arrested and a number of searches have been carried out by detectives investigating this incident and an attempted hijacking on Friday evening.

“They remain in custody assisting us with our inquiries.”