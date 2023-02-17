Police investigate death of man following report of assault

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man following a report of an assault in the Newtownabbey area in the early hours of Sunday.

The man has been named as Colin Crawley, who was 40 years old and from Newtownabbey.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “Police were notified, at around 1.15am on Sunday, of a man found unconscious in the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey.

“The man, whom we can now name as Colin Crawley, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries.

“Sadly, Mr Crawley passed away yesterday, February 15.

Ms Wilson continued: “Two men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

“While a third man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information.

“All three were subsequently released on bail to allow for further inquiries.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch.

“Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 123 of 12/02/23.”