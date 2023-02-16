Almost 75,000 PPS numbers issued to Ukrainian refugees

Muireann Duffy

Almost 75,000 Personal Public Service (PPS) numbers have been issued to refugees from Ukraine who have arrived in the State following the outbreak of war there.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys shared the updated figures in the Dáil on Thursday.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the State activated the EU Temporary Protection Directive - an emergency provision to respond to the mass displacement of people from Ukraine.

Under the directive, those fleeing from Ukraine can enter the EU without a visa and be granted temporary protection.

It also allows these people to work and avail of social welfare, accommodation and State supports, such as education and healthcare.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Ms Humphreys confirmed there are currently 34,627 people in receipt of income support payments from her department under the temporary directive.

In addition, "child benefit is being paid to 13,039 families in respect of 18,210 children," the Minister said.

Following the updated figures, Minister for Justice Simon Harris confirmed the temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees will be extended to March next year.

He added the extension will give "reassurance to the people who have sought shelter and security here".