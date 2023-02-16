Direct link to snorting a line and murder, assault and criminality - Harris

Michael Bolton

Minister for Justice Simon Harris has claimed those who casually take drugs on nights out are "lining the pockets" of criminal gangs.

Mr Harris made the comments in the Dáil this morning in what has been a significant week for the state in terms of combating illegal drugs.

On Tuesday, gardaí arrested eight people after the discovery of a major drugs-mixing facility in Dublin, with cocaine of an estimated street value of €2.8 million and thousands of nitrous oxide canisters were seized.

Four people have since been charged, with two men released without charge and two remaining in custody.

Gardai believe the large haul is connected to the Kinahan organised crime group.

When Fianna Fáil's Brendan Smith raised the issue of drugs in communities across Ireland, Mr Harris condemned those who take drugs on a casual basis.

"There's another type of drug use we need to start talking about in this country, calling it out and talking about it clearly.

"What I'm talking about is the increasing prevalence and often visibility of drug taking as part of a night out in Ireland.

"Any conversation we have about drug use cannot ignore this reality. There is a direct link between snorting a line, or taking a pill, and murder, assault, and criminality and misery."

Citizens' Assembly

The comments from Mr Harris also come in the same week as the Government announced a citizens assembly is to be established on drug use.

Opposition TD's had long campaigned for this move, including Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, who called for people's attitude to change towards drug users.

"People in all walks of life, all professions, all income brackets, take drugs.

"If we are more honest about it, we might achieve something about it. But the difference is, people from certain income brackets, and certain areas of the country, or certain disadvantaged areas, are the ones who end up in Court.

"The ones who are maybe higher income brackets, and are able to hide it better, don't end up in court, and that's something we have to get to the root of."