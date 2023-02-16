Consumer Price Index sees marginal monthly fall from December

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased by 0.8 per cent between December and January, latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

However, prices are still higher than this time last year, showing a 7.8 per cent increase in the year to January.

The CPI is a measure of inflation, showing the increase in the cost of goods and services from one period to the next.

January's 12-month figure was down from December, when an annual increase of 8.2 per cent was noted.

The areas which saw the largest decreases in the year to January were Education (down 7.2 per cent) and Miscellaneous Goods & Services (down 0.7 per cent).

Meanwhile, the largest increase was seen in the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas & Other Fuels category (+26.4 per cent), which can largely be attributed to the energy crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while prices in the Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages sector jumped by 12.8 per cent.

On a monthly basis, Clothing & Footwear saw the biggest decline from December to January (down 6.4 per cent), followed by Transport (down 2.9 per cent), while Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco had the biggest increase (2.5 per cent).