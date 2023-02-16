Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 07:13

Hundreds of complaints over taxis refusing card payments

The complaints, released under the Freedom of Information Act, were made in the space of five months
Hundreds of complaints over taxis refusing card payments

The transport watchdog has received over 200 complaints about taxis not accepting card payments, or not having a card payment machine.

The complaints, released under the Freedom of Information Act, were made in the space of five months.

Since last September, every taxi in Ireland must accept credit and debit card payments, as well as cash.

By the end of last month, the National Transport Authority had received 229 complaints relating to this new law.

Jim Waldron, from the National Private Hire and Taxi Association, said drivers are adapting to the new regulations.

"I think there are bound to be some problems in the transition period," he told Newstalk radio. "I don't think 229 complaints ... is that much to be honest".

In one complaint, a driver refused to accept a card payment because he said he did not have a machine.

He was asked if he would accept Revolut instead, but he declined and said he would only accept cash.

The NTA issued the driver with a fine.

In another case, a driver refused to take a card payment and when the passenger explained to him it was mandatory, he told the passenger to take cash out of an ATM. The passenger did not take the journey.

The NTA also issued a fine in this case.

In another case, a driver insisted he would have to charge commission on a card transaction.



More in this section

Calls for investigation protocol to be introduced in cases of unexplained hospital deaths Calls for investigation protocol to be introduced in cases of unexplained hospital deaths
Court rules on assets seized by CAB from alleged senior Kinahan gang member Court rules on assets seized by CAB from alleged senior Kinahan gang member
Government committed to 'making work pay better' for retail workers, says Taoiseach Government committed to 'making work pay better' for retail workers, says Taoiseach
national transport authorityntaatmtaxiscredit cardcard paymentsrevolut
Child sentencing legislation not currently defective, says Court of Appeal

Child sentencing legislation not currently defective, says Court of Appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more