Siptu denies opposing the recruitment of Filipino mechanics for NCT centres

Vivienne Clarke

Siptu's industrial organiser at the services division, Myles Worth has expressed surprise at suggestions that the trade union opposed the recruitment of mechanics from the Philippines to help combat the backlog at NCT centres.

Mr Worth told RTÉ radio’s Today that 44 mechanics from the Philippines were recruited, and he did not know where reports came from that attempts had been made to recruit 120.

There had been “absolutely” no opposition to such recruitment attempts by the trade union, he said. The recruits from the Philippines had been welcomed.

Mr Worth also refuted the suggestion that recruiting mechanics from abroad was preferable to employing less qualified mechanics.

He acknowledged that there had been some staff shortages during Covid and post-Covid, but that the numbers would “settle down” as people were coming back to work and the company that operates the NCT service was “quite positive in their outlook on recruitment.”

The company and the unions were working hard to narrow the gap, he said.

Issues in Dublin centres were being dealt with, and it was anticipated that by the third quarter of this year the deficit would be “back on track”.

Creating a new category of less qualified mechanics was a long term solution for a short term problem.

“We believe everything is moving in the right direction and given time and given the momentum it will be resolved.”