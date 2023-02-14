Government to cut 9% VAT rate for hospitality sector

Kenneth Fox

The Government is set to axe the 9 per cent VAT rate for the hospitality industry, despite fresh calls for the lower rate to be extended.

As the Irish Examiner reports, representatives of the hospitality industry met with the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath on Monday evening in order to restate their demand for the retention of the Vat rate.

While the meeting was described as a "listening exercise", the Department of Finance is said to be keen to end the tax break amid accusations of “price gouging” by the industry.

On the conclusion of the meeting, the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said there was "no indication" if the VAT rate would remain at 9 per cent or return to 13.5 per cent.

In a statement, the RAI said: "Ministers McGrath and Donohue met with representatives of the Hospitality sector.

"They listened to the concerns of industry representatives who advocated for the retention of the 9 per cent vat rate for Hospitality.

"There was no indication if it would increase or remain at 9 per cent The industry are hopeful the ministers will keep the rate at 9 per cent to protect low-margin businesses like restaurants, pubs and cafés."

Over the weekend, the Restaurants Association of Ireland warned one in every five restaurants in Ireland will be at risk of closure if the Government increases the Vat rate back to 13.5 per cent.

On Thursday, a cabinet sub-committee meeting is expected to consider the future of the various cost-of-living supports, including the reduced Vat rate with decisions being taken by the full Cabinet the following week.

The Coalition leaders met on Monday evening, ahead of Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, but sources said the Vat issue is not expected to be formally discussed.

On the conclusion of the meeting, the RAI said there was "no indication" if the VAT rate would remain at 9 per cent or return to 13.5 per cent.