Live: MTU cyberattack latest; Rent price increase

MTU cyberattack

The director of the National Cyber Security Centre, Richard Browne, has confirmed that a substantial amount of data has been leaked from Munster Technological University (MTU) following the recent cyberattack.

Mr Browne told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that efforts will now be made to sift through what information has been released so that the proper processes can then be pursued by the DPP.

“Unfortunately, it's a consequence of what happens in these cases.”

Mr Browne explained that a court order was sought last week prohibiting the sharing and release of the material in Ireland. “Very often when this material is released, very little happens with us depending on what it is. And of course we don't know exactly what it is yet.

“Every now and then, people's personal information is used for fraud, it's used for financial crime, it's used for whatever it might be. So the obvious things apply."

Rent price increase

Market rents in the final quarter of 2022 were an average of 13.7 per cent higher than the same period a year earlier, as availability of rental homes remained near an all-time low, according to the latest rental report by Daft.ie.

The average market rent nationwide between October and December was €1,733 per month, up 2.7 per cent compared to the third quarter of the year and 126 per cent above the low of €765 per month seen in late 2011.

While there are regional differences, all parts of the country are experiencing substantial year-on-year increases in open market rents.

In the year to December, the rate of inflation in Dublin was 13.1 per cent while in Cork city, it was 14.9 per cent. The rate of inflation in the three other principal cities – Galway, Limerick and Waterford – was higher again, ranging from 18.9 per cent in Limerick to 20.2 per cent in Waterford.

TD: Government should ditch China-made security cameras

Green Party TD Patrick Costello has said that Ireland needs to follow the lead of other countries and stop using Hikvision security cameras in Leinster House.

The cameras, which are manufactured in China, have already been linked to security risks in the United Kingdom, the United States and by Australia and banned from use in government buildings in Australia, Mr Costello told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

When asked if the cameras were in sensitive areas in Leinster House, such as the rooms in which party meetings take place, he said they were used inside and outside and were “quite visible in lots of corridors.

“I don't know if they're in party rooms, but certainly they're broadly used, are widely used as they are in the country, but they're widely used throughout the Leinster House complex.”

Spanish police launch investigation after death of Irish soldier

Spanish police have confirmed an investigation is underway into the death of an Irish soldier in a parachute accident.

More details of the tragedy involving Declan ‘Dec’ O’Connell emerged overnight as authorities confirmed it had occurred around midday on Sunday near an aerodrome in Bollullos de la Mitacion, a half-hour drive from the southern Spanish city of Seville.

Mr O’Connell (54), from Newbridge, Co Kildare, is understood to have died after a “bad landing” in a field a kilometre away from a one-runway aerodrome called La Juliana.

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency coordination centre, confirmed: “An Irish national died in a parachute accident on Sunday near La Juliana Aerodrome in Bollullos de la Mitacion in the province of Seville during his landing.

“We received the first call at 12.15pm. A witness rang to say the parachutist had made a bad landing in a field just over a kilometre from the aerodrome.

Red Cross: Hotel beds occupied by Ukrainian refugees could be withdrawn for tourists

The Irish Red Cross has expressed concern that hotel beds currently being occupied by Ukrainian refugees could be withdrawn in advance of the tourist season.

Liam O’Dwer, the Irish Red Cross International and Migration advisor told RTÉ radio’s Today show that the Government had signalled that up to 10,000 to 12,000 beds could be withdrawn.

However, he pointed out that the numbers of people who had pledged accommodation were continuing to do so even though in some cases the original six month agreement had expired.

“I'd have to say the generosity of people is quite extraordinary. People are tending to review and renew and say, look, we will stick with this. We’ll stick with this for another while. And that's that a great benefit”

Mr O’Dwyer added that modular housing would be coming on stream shortly. The OPW was also working on the renovation of older buildings while the local authority vacant housing scheme was going quite well, he said.