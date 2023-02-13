Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 07:03

U2 confirm upcoming Las Vegas residency in Super Bowl trailer

The world-famous Irish rock band will begin a run of dates at the newly opened MSG Sphere.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

U2 have confirmed they will be taking up a residency in Las Vegas.

The world-famous Dublin rock band will begin a run of dates at the newly opened MSG Sphere for an immersive show later this year.

News of the residency was confirmed during an advert at the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday.

The extended trailer shows reports of an “unidentified flying object” with a large silver sphere floating through the air.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at The Sphere will kick off in the autumn of 2023.

It comes just ahead of the band’s Songs of Surrender – a collection of 40 songs from U2’s back catalogue, re-recorded and reimagined – which is due to be released on Friday.

The residency will reportedly be going ahead without drummer Larry Mullens Jr, who is due to undergo surgery and subsequent rehabilitation.

“It’s going to take all we’ve got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg, who is a force in his own right,” U2 said in a statement, shared with US media.



