Man charged over Hugo Boss shop raid on Dublin's Grafton Street

Tom Tuite

A man has been remanded in custody charged in connection with a ram raid at the Hugo Boss store on Dublin's Grafton Street.

The designer goods shop was extensively damaged at about 4.30am on January 18th, and several items were taken.

Gardaí arrested Lee Conlon (44), of Meath Place, Dublin, and charged him at Pearse Street station ahead of his appearance before Judge Paula Murphy at Dublin District Court on Tuesday.

He is accused of causing €51,000 worth of criminal damage to the retailer's door and windows and a burglary charge involving the theft of property valued at €31,204.

Garda Aine Hogan told the judge that Mr Conlon made "no reply" to the charges.

The accused, dressed in a navy and yellow jacket, dark blue trousers and runners, did not address the court and is yet to indicate a plea.

His solicitor Philip Hannon said there was no application for bail.

Judge Murphy remanded the accused in custody to appear via video link at Cloverhill District Court on February 14th, pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

His solicitor furnished the court with a statement of means, and Judge Murphy held Mr Conlon was a suitable candidate to receive legal aid.

She also agreed to direct medical attention for him in custody.