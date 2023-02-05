What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

A winning start in the Six Nations for Ireland, the latest political polls and the Regency shooting make the Sunday front pages this bank holiday weekend.

The Sunday Independent's headline reads: 'Higgins warns on 'sowing hate' over refugees', adding the 56 per cent of people believe Ireland has taken in "too many refugees in the past year", according to and Ireland Thinks survey.

Sunday Independent P1

President condemns those 'sowing hate' over refugees, as 56% in poll say Ireland has taken in too many

- Greens block Harris over facial recognition

- Unrest at Dublin's most exclusive tennis club as top managers sacked

Ireland beat Wales, full coverage

The Business Post reports on delays to a law to ban penalties by insurance providers, alongside an image of Mary Lou McDonald and Eamon Ryan, questioning whether Sinn Féin and the Green Party could form a government.

Our front page today.



Could Greens and Sinn Féin share power?



Lawyers 'surprised there is such a level of surprise' at state legal strategy



Google workers turn to union

The Irish Sun on Sunday meanwhile leads with a story from the UK, quoting the woman who claims she took Prince Harry's virginity.

The paper also reads: 'Regency: Seven years on', covering comments made during the trial of Gerard 'the Monk' Hutch at the Special Criminal Court.

In Britain, te Sunday papers carry comments from former British prime minister Liz Truss on her dramatic downfall in politics, while there is also an interview with the woman over her claims regarding Prince Harry.

The Sunday Telegraph has the first detailed comments from Ms Truss since she was forced from No 10, with the ex Tory leader saying her party and a “powerful economic establishment” never gave her a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:



'Truss: I was brought down by the Left-wing economic establishment'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletter

The Mail on Sunday and The Sun on Sunday have interviews with Sasha Walpole who claims she is the woman with whom Harry lost his virginity, with the latter saying she described the episode as “literally wham-bam between two friends”.

On tomorrow's front page: A Former Highgrove groom has revealed she is the older woman who took Prince Harry's virginity in a field behind a busy pub.

The Sunday Mirror reports that a Conservative MP’s housekeeper claimed she was treated like a slave, suffered insults, was reduced to tears and had to take legal action against the politician’s wife to get paid.

Sunday's Front Page



My hell as Tory MP's slave

Doctors have warned that a decision to drop a long-term cancer strategy could mean thousands of lives are at risk, according to the Sunday Express.

The Sunday Times states that British prime minister Rishi Sunak is prepared to take Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights over his plans to tackle illegal immigration.

SUNDAY TIMES: Rishi Sunak's threat to pull UK out of the ECHR

The Daily Star Sunday reports that police had to attend the scene as a mob gathered outside the bail hostel where freed pop paedophile Gary Glitter is staying.

And The Independent carries “shocking accounts” by Home Office staff and private contractors of asylum seekers being handcuffed and restrained after self-harming while being held at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent.