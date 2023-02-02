Live: Two men killed in Mayo crash; ECB hikes interest rates

Mayo crash

Two young men have been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Mayo involving a car and an articulated truck on the N60 at Facefield.

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash on the Balla to Claremorris road shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

The two occupants of the car, two men aged in their 20s, were both pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck (30s) was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.

The bodies of the two deceased men have been taken to the hospital's mortuary where post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Gardaí confirmed the road remains closed to allow for a forensic examination of the scene to take place, with local diversions in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, particularly those with video (including dashcam) footage, are being asked to contact Castlebar Garda station on 094-903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

ECB hikes interest rates

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates again and pencilled in at least one more hike of the same magnitude next month.

The ECB has been increasing rates at a record pace to fight a sudden bout of high inflation in the euro zone - the byproduct of factors such as the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and an energy crisis that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro raised the rate it pays on bank deposits by another half a percentage point to 2.5 per cent, in line with what it said in December and with market expectations.

Crucially, it said the next rate increase would be of the same size.

"In view of the underlying inflation pressures, the Governing Council intends to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points at its next monetary policy meeting in March and it will then evaluate the subsequent path of its monetary policy," the ECB said.

Garda killer Aaron Brady's trial delayed to 2024

Garda killer Aaron Brady's trial for allegedly plotting to pervert the course of justice has been delayed until next year as it would have clashed with an appeal against his conviction for the murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe.

The Special Criminal Court heard on Thursday that Brady is due to appeal his conviction in October when his trial was also scheduled to begin.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt agreed to delay the trial to allow the Court of Appeal hear the submissions and consider its judgement. The new trial date was set for April 8th, 2024.

Brady and co-accused Dean Byrne are charged with conspiring to persuade a State witness not to testify during Brady's trial for the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Jenkinstown, Co Louth, on January 25th, 2013.

European Parliament president begins two-day visit to Dublin

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has begun a two-day visit to Dublin to mark 50 years of Ireland in the European Union.

The Maltese MEP was greeted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as she arrived at Government Buildings, and is to address a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas on Thursday afternoon.

She is also due to meet President Michael D Higgins during her stay.

The visit comes amid reports of a possible deal between the EU and UK over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Businesses have been reporting some problems with how the protocol is operating; as a result, the DUP has boycotted the power-sharing institutions in the North until they are resolved or the rules are removed entirely.

A deal on customs data sharing struck in recent weeks has hinted at a possible breakthrough between the two sides, as efforts intensify to restore Stormont ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April.

Government to consider action after UK announces Omagh bomb inquiry

The Government is to discuss what action it will take after the UK government announced it would establish an inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bomb.

It comes as the father of a victim of the attack accused the Government of “running away from their responsibilities”.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris announced on Thursday afternoon that there would be an independent inquiry into the dissident republican blast which hit the Co Tyrone town on August 15th, 1998.

The attack killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, and injured hundreds of others.

In 2021, a Belfast High Court judge recommended that the UK government carry out an investigation into alleged security failings in the lead up to the attack, and that a similar probe should be established by the Irish government.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris said they would await to see the details of the UK’s inquiry before announcing what action they would take, but said it is those who carried out the attack who “carry responsibility for the brutal act”.

Katie Taylor's fight with Amanda Serrano set for 3Arena

Katie Taylor's fight with Amanda Serrano on May 20th is set to take place at Dublin's 3Arena instead of Croke Park, according to her promoter Eddie Hearn.

Taylor had hoped for a fight at GAA HQ for her homecoming bout, however talks appear to have hit a roadblock due to the costs of staging a fight at the 82,300-seater stadium.

“The cost of hire, the cost of everything involved with the event is three times nearly more than staging it at Wembley Stadium,” Hearn told journalist Ariel Helwani on his show The MMA Hour.

"It's unbelievable, it's so frustrating," Hearn added.