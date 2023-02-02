Leap cards to be accepted by Aircoach

James Cox

Aircoach users will now have the option of paying with Leap card, as the company announced the cards will be accepted on all routes.

Aircoach’s current routes include Dublin, Cork, Galway, Belfast and Derry.

The company said it will be accepting Leap cards to make journeys easier to plan for customers.

“We were the first Irish coach and bus operator to accept contactless payments on board our vehicles in 2018, and we’re constantly looking to improve the customer experience,” said Dervla McKay, Aircoach managing director.

“The Leap Card has been a great success story and joining the Leap Card system will allow our customers to link up seamlessly with the public transport infrastructure.

"While this first phase enables users to use their Leap Card as an ‘e-purse’, we are already working on our next development phase to offer customers fantastic savings from schemes such as Student/Young Adult fares etc. We are confident the Leap Card will be a win-win for everyone involved.”

Leap cards can be used to purchase any Aircoach ticket as an alternative to cash and for those routes where the Free Travel Pass is accepted, and customers can now tap their card on ticket machines.