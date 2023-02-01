Live: NCT backlogs grow; gardaí appeal to taxi driver to help identify Finglas suspects

NCT backlogs

A total of 375,000 cars are on Irish roads without a valid NCT, which is 170,000 above the norm for this time of year.

The operator of the NCT, Applus, has apologised to customers for recent booking issues in front of an Oireachtas Transport Committee.

Representatives from Applus told the Oireachtas Transport Committee said backlogs were partly down to many motorists failing to show up for their tests and an ageing workforce.

Disability payments

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the State “didn’t have a leg to stand on” in relation to disability payments withheld from people in care, but he stressed it is “different in substance” to the nursing home charges story.

It comes after RTÉ Investigates revealed the State denied thousands of vulnerable people in residential care their Disabled Persons Maintenance Allowance (DPMA).

A memo which dates back to 2009 reportedly outlined that if families were to take cases, they would likely succeed.

Alleged assault in north Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for information following an alleged assault on a woman which happened near Cappagh Road in Finglas, Co Dublin, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Investigating gardaí are looking to speak to a taxi driver who picked up a fare from a white man and white woman at around 1.30am on that particular morning.

Both passengers were driven from a location in Dublin’s south inner city and taken to Cappagh Road in Finglas, Dublin 11. The taxi is believed to have travelled to Finglas via the industrial estate in Ballycoolin.