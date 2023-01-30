Tunnel under Dublin Airport runway branded 'total waste of money'

Gordon Deegan

A north Dublin residents' group has branded plans to construct a €250 million tunnel under a runway at Dublin Airport as a total waste of money.

In a new hard-hitting objection against the DAA runway tunnel scheme, the St Margaret's The Ward Residents Group has told Fingal County Council that it is difficult to comprehend how the airport operator could be planning to spend €250 million on its planned underpass to cater for an average of less than four vehicle movements per hour.

In the 47-page submission, the group said estimated usage of the 700-metre-long tunnel is based on DAA’s own figures provided in planning documentation – 2,500 vehicle movements per month through the underpass.

In their new submission, the group said "spending €250 million on a project for just four vehicles per hour is illogical" and a total waste of money.

Ryanair also lodged an initial objection against the proposal last October.

In response to new information provided by DAA on the planned underpass, BMA Planning for Ryanair in a new submission said that “since the application was submitted, Ryanair believes that there is further support for the submission that the project is un-necessary and detrimental to the operational efficiency of the airport and a loss of aircraft stands”.

Ray Ryan of BMA Planning said DAA is targeting 40 million passengers per annum but by their own admission, the proposed development does not deliver any increase in passenger numbers or operational capacity at Dublin “which poses questions around its justification from a cost benefit perspective”.

BMA planning enclosed a report from experts in the area, York Aviation. In support of the Ryanair contention that the underpass is not required, York Aviation advised that the existing operational road crossing of the crosswind runway 16/34 is viable as an alternative to the underpass.

A DAA spokesman said on Monday: "The tunnel is required to improve access and safety on the airfield, allowing for the segregation of aircraft and vehicles, and the movement of vehicles to the West Apron, which is now restricted following the opening of the new North Runway on August 24, 2022."

He added: "Access to the West Apron is critically important to cargo operations, transit operations, General Aviation (GA), stand-by parking and contingency stands."

The tunnel is to be used by cargo operators, fuel bowsers, tugs, loaders, steps and catering trucks and the spokesman said "the underpass will be critical to ensure Dublin Airport maintains safety standards and meets future operational requirements".