Missing prisoners arrested by police in Newry

By Rebecca Black, PA

Two missing prisoners who were both convicted of murder have been arrested, police said.

Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland were spotted together at Lanyon Place railway station in Belfast on Saturday.

McDonagh, 49, was convicted of murder in 2004 after stabbing George McDowell in north Belfast.

McParland, 54, was jailed for murder in 2008 after being convicted of attacking Gary McKimm, with whom he had been drinking in east Belfast, in 1997.

Police said the pair were arrested in the Newry area on Thursday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesman said they will now be returned to the custody of the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance,” he added.