Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 17:04

Missing prisoners arrested by police in Newry

Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland were spotted together at Lanyon Place railway station in Belfast on Saturday.
Missing prisoners arrested by police in Newry

By Rebecca Black, PA

Two missing prisoners who were both convicted of murder have been arrested, police said.

Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland were spotted together at Lanyon Place railway station in Belfast on Saturday.

McDonagh, 49, was convicted of murder in 2004 after stabbing George McDowell in north Belfast.

McParland, 54, was jailed for murder in 2008 after being convicted of attacking Gary McKimm, with whom he had been drinking in east Belfast, in 1997.

Police said the pair were arrested in the Newry area on Thursday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesman said they will now be returned to the custody of the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance,” he added.



More in this section

Court discharges freezing order against steel firm's former financial controller Court discharges freezing order against steel firm's former financial controller
Engineer accused of stealing Dublin rental car and bringing it to Norway Engineer accused of stealing Dublin rental car and bringing it to Norway
Man (89) who died after alleged assault in hospital ‘meant world to family’, funeral hears Man (89) who died after alleged assault in hospital ‘meant world to family’, funeral hears
northern irelandnorth belfastpsninewrynorthern ireland prison servicealison mcdonaghstephen mcparland
Porterhouse sees revenues surge 79% to €25.5m

Porterhouse sees revenues surge 79% to €25.5m

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more