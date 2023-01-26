Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 06:22

Health workers take to the picket lines in Northern Ireland

Thousands of health and social care workers, including paramedics will take part in the strike action over pay and conditions.
Health workers take to the picket lines in Northern Ireland

By Rebecca Black, PA

Thousands of health workers are taking part in strike action across Northern Ireland.

Paramedics are among the workers taking part at picket lines across the region on Thursday.

Workers with the unions Nipsa, Unison, Unite and the GMB are staging the action.

The 24-hour stoppage will be the latest full day of action taken by health sector unions as they press for safe staffing, better pay and improved mileage allowances.

There was previous strike action on December 12th.

The Royal College of Nursing also took part in strike action over pay and safe staffing levels in December.

Anne Speed, of Unison, said in the absence of talks, workers are “stepping out and stepping up”.

“It is an appalling situation when trade unions willing to negotiate have all doors closed to them. It is therefore inevitable that this action today is happening,” she said.

“Health workers cannot stand idly by or stay silent. And why should they?”

Ms Speed also lambasted Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, who is currently on a trip to the United States aimed at encouraging trade opportunities.

The Stormont Assembly remains in flux with no ministers in post.

Ms Speed said Mr Heaton-Harris has responsibilities in Northern Ireland.

“It is time he included in his priorities addressing the crisis in our health service. Staff recruitment and retention and pay justice are every bit as important as trade,” she said.

“Our members also expect a joint effort from all political parties to break this logjam.”

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it has engaged with trade union representatives to identify services and roles that will be exempt from strike action to ensure that a response continues to the most clinically urgent patients.

However, NIAS said it anticipates challenges throughout Thursday and that it plans to maintain the safety of those patients whose need is greatest.

It has urged the public to only call for an ambulance on Thursday in life-threatening emergencies such as cardiac arrest, loss of consciousness, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding and others.

“Callers should not hesitate to call 999 in the case of serious illness or injury, but other callers should consider other options including self-care, seeking GP or pharmacy advice or presenting themselves to Emergency Departments,” the service said.

The spokesman added: “NIAS respects the right of our staff who are union members to participate in industrial action.

“This action is being taken in relation to the national issues of pay and conditions and is a matter for the Government and trade unions.”



More in this section

Government's plans to improve child mental health services 'disappointing' Government's plans to improve child mental health services 'disappointing'
HSE employee seeks to compel DPC to investigate alleged work phone data breach HSE employee seeks to compel DPC to investigate alleged work phone data breach
What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
healthnorthern irelandindustrystrikesnorthern ireland ambulance servicegmbroyal college of nursingnipsaunisonchris heaton-harris
Numbers sleeping rough 'could double' as asylum seekers arrive to housing crisis

Numbers sleeping rough 'could double' as asylum seekers arrive to housing crisis

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more