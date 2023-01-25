Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 12:08

M50 crash blocks southbound lanes causing delays

Three lanes of the M50 southbound are blocked after a crash on the north side of Dublin
Three lanes of the M50 southbound are blocked after a crash on the north side of Dublin.

Gardaí are at the scene, between Junction 3 at the M1 interchange and Junction 4 at Ballymun.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the route if possible, because delays are expected.

 



gardaballymunm50 crashm1 junction
