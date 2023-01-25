M50 crash blocks southbound lanes causing delays

Three lanes of the M50 southbound are blocked after a crash on the north side of Dublin.
Gardaí are at the scene, between Junction 3 at the M1 interchange and Junction 4 at Ballymun.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the route if possible, because delays are expected.
