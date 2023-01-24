Lack of capacity in Camhs 'unacceptable' amid calls for reform 'starting at the top'

Vivienne Clarke

The lack of capacity in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) is unacceptable, according to the medical director of the Irish College of General Practitioners, Dr Diarmuid Quinlan.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland, Dr Quinlan said, as a GP, when he makes referrals for young people up to 60 per cent of cases are rejected by Camhs.

If the patient does manage to get on the list, they then face a long wait, he added.

Dr Quinlan's comments follow the Inspector of Mental Health Service report, published on Monday, which found young people accessing mental health services have been "lost" to follow-up care.

In one Community Health Organisation, there were 140 "lost" cases within the Camhs team, and the report also found evidence that some teams were not monitoring antipsychotic medication, in accordance with international standards.

Reform

Tanya Ward of the Children’s Rights Alliance has called for a root and branch reform of Camhs "starting at the top". The system was outdated and needed to be multidisciplinary, she argued.

Ms Ward said the UN recommended seven years ago that an independent advocacy service for children should be established with regard to mental health services.

The recommendation had not been followed up, she said, adding that if such a service had been established the current difficulties within Camhs would have been documented and publicised at a much earlier stage.

She said the Children’s Rights Alliance hears from worried parents all the time, but also from professionals within the system who are concerned about waiting lists, the huge workloads and the children who go 'missing' within the system "and no one knows where they are".

Ms Ward said there were also concerns that Camhs had become very narrow in its specialities and many cases were rejected as they did not fit a narrow definition.