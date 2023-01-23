Live: Calls for hospital security audits; 'unacceptable' issues in Camhs

Mercy Hospital death

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called for a full security audit of all hospitals following the death of an 89-year-old after he was assaulted by a fellow patient at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork.

Mathew Healy, a farmer from Berrings, Co Cork, was killed following the incident in a general ward in the hospital on Sunday.

Mr Healy was pronounced dead at the scene and a 32-year-old man was arrested. The man was taken to Bridewell Garda station where he is being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: "In light of this awful incident, the INMO is once again repeating our call for a full review and audit of security systems and protocols in Irish hospitals."

Mental Health report

Children and young people accessing child mental health services with open cases have been "lost" to follow-up care.

That is the finding of a new Inspector of Mental Health Service report which shows in one community health organisation there were 140 "lost" cases within the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) team.

Commenting on the findings, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the matter is “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, HSE chief operations officer Damien McCallion said: "We are not happy with the issues that have been identified and the service that's there, but that's no reflection on our staff."

Aldi jobs

Aldi has announced 360 new jobs throughout the country as the retailer increases its minimum pay rate to €13.85.

It will also become the first Irish supermarket to introduce the new Living Wage from February 1st, and has launched a recruitment campaign to fill the new roles.

The company said the jobs come as part of the ongoing expansion of the Aldi store network, currently comprised of 155 stores nationwide, with plans for six more this year.

"We are continuing to reinvest in Ireland by creating and maintaining jobs throughout the country and adopting the minimum wage for colleagues," Aldi Ireland's group managing director Niall O’Connor said.

Kerry road death

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Co Kerry on Sunday.

Gardaí attended the scene of the collision which occurred shortly before 8pm on Sunday on the N21 at Killally, Castleisland.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The N21 at Killally has been closed to traffic with local diversions in place.