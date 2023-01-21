Sat, 21 Jan, 2023 - 11:40

Woman dies after car enters river in Mayo

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene, near Hoban's car park in Castlebar, shortly before midnight.
Woman dies after car enters river in Mayo

Kenneth Fox

A woman's body has been discovered after a car was spotted in a river in County Mayo overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene, near Hoban's car park in Castlebar, shortly before midnight.

The woman in her thirties, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to the mortuary at Mayo General Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or any road users who were in the area between 10pm and midnight and may have camera footage, to contact Castlebar Garda Station.



More in this section

Explained: Why are so many tech firms laying staff off? Explained: Why are so many tech firms laying staff off?
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Drunk motorist drove his car into Skerries supermarket Drunk motorist drove his car into Skerries supermarket
carmayoriverirelandwoman's body
Kerrygold butter set to return to US supermarket shelves after disappearing

Kerrygold butter set to return to US supermarket shelves after disappearing

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more