Avalanche warning issued for MacGillycuddy Reeks

An avalanche warning has been issued for parts of the MacGillycuddy Reeks in Co Kerry due to dangerous conditions brought about by the current cold spell.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team warned that current conditions are unsuitable for climbing and walking, "with a poorly bonded snowpack overlaying wet unfrozen ground".

"This can create potentially dangerous conditions on popular winter routes such as the Step, Curve and Central gullies," the group added.

The rescue team advised that climbers should avoid the routes "until thaw/freeze cycles consolidate the snow pack", but added rain will likely arrive before that happens.

"Winter mountaineering experience is essential for travelling safely in the hills in the current conditions."

Snowfall has been seen on higher ground across the country over the last few days, with a yellow warning for ice also covering the country overnight on Wednesday.

Met Éireann's winter weather advisory is expected to end on Friday morning, bringing a milder weekend with maximum temperatures in the region of 8 to 12 degrees.