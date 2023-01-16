Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 09:40

Donohoe needs to make comprehensive statement over campaign expenses - Sinn Féin

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe recused himself from some of his duties on Sunday pending further analysis of the matter
Donohoe needs to make comprehensive statement over campaign expenses - Sinn Féin

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe must "make a comprehensive statement" about donations made to his campaign during the 2016 general election, Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD has said.

It emerged over the weekend that Mr Donohoe did not declare all services paid for during his 2016 campaign, leading him to recuse himself from some of his ministerial duties on Sunday as he apologised for his "mistakes" regarding the matter.

The Minister did not amend the record in 2017 or in November last year when asked about campaign work done on his behalf, Ms O’Reilly told RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland.

"We want to hear from the Minister why it took him that long to contact his friend to get the information about the campaign work carried out on his behalf," Ms O'Reilly said.

"I want to know why he didn't amend the record in 2017, why, as recently as last November, he was saying 'there's nothing to see here'. I want to know why it took three months for him to contact his friend to find out about that campaign work that was done on his behalf, and we want to know about those workers - who were they working for?

"We're talking about six people putting up over 1,000 posters, four nights' work. My understanding probably three putting them up, one taking them down, and it's clear that a donation was made and it wasn't declared.

"We need to hear from the Minister as to whether or not he is satisfied that a donation wasn't made to his campaign, because to me it was the Minister's face on the posters, it was the Minister's campaign and the donation was made to his campaign."

Ms O’Reilly said it "stretched credibility" that the Minister did not consider the contribution as a donation, explaining there are strict rules around election campaigns, which the Minister knew.

"To me, it's baffling to think that a donation would be made in the teeth of an election campaign providing campaign work that somehow it’s not considered an election expense.

"I'm looking for the Minister to come out today and make a comprehensive statement and address those questions that he failed to address at the hastily convened press conference yesterday," Ms O'Reilly added.



More in this section

Number of anti-refugee protests 'cause for concern' Number of anti-refugee protests 'cause for concern'
Man (50s) charged with murder of woman in Dublin Man (50s) charged with murder of woman in Dublin
Irish talent left disappointed at 28th Critics Choice Awards Irish talent left disappointed at 28th Critics Choice Awards
dublinelectionfine gaelpaschal donohoesinn féinlouise o'reillyminister for public expenditureelection posters
EU-UK protocol talks continue as expectation of a deal grows

EU-UK protocol talks continue as expectation of a deal grows

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more