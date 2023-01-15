Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 15:26

Paschal Donohoe conducting 'full review' of records after Sipo complaint

Paschal Donohoe said he is conducting a "full review" of his records following a complaint against him made to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo)
Paschal Donohoe conducting 'full review' of records after Sipo complaint

James Cox

Paschal Donohoe said he is conducting a "full review" of his records following a complaint against him made to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

The complaint concerns an allegation over a donation in 2016. The allegation is that a donation was received in the form of services provided at the time of the 2016 election, and that failing to declare the donation was a breach of the Electoral Act.

“The Minister is aware of a complaint made to Sipo. He will engage with Sipo on the matter,” a spokesperson for the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform said on Saturday.

"The Minister has always held himself to the highest standards in the conduct of his work. He is now conducting a full review of all records from that time.”

Sipo is currently assessing the claim, before deciding if further action will be taken.



More in this section

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend on O'Connell Street granted bail Man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend on O'Connell Street granted bail
Gardaí appeal for information after man fatally assaulted in Dublin Gardaí appeal for information after man fatally assaulted in Dublin
paschal donohoedonohoesipostandards in public office commission
Body of woman in her 60s pulled from River Boyne

Body of woman in her 60s pulled from River Boyne

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars
How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more